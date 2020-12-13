The Union External Affairs Minister Dr.S Jaishankar warned China. Read more!!!

The Union External Minister Dr. S Jaishankar said any challenge posed by the neighboring country on the line of actual control would be successfully defended.

He warned China while addressing the 93rd annual general meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry. Describing the seven-month-long tension with China on the Ladakh border as a disturbance, he said China was testing India.

China has also destroyed the reputation it has created in India over the years by creating provocation in Ladakh. He said that China’s actions had influenced the public sentiment in India. He added that China’s refusal to cooperate with the agreements made on the line of actual control was creating concerns.