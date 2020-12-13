Virus Updates in Maharashtra: 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, tally crossed 1,876,699

Yesterday, Maharashtra reported 4,259 Covid-19 cases, the eighth straight day of fewer than 5,000 fresh infections, keeping the state’s tally to 1,876,699.

Dr. Pandit said, “At least in densely populated areas, we may achieve some amount of herd immunity; this is the reason cases are not coming from those areas. No one will accept it because it is yet to be proven, but logically we can think that it is impossible for those living in slums to follow social distancing. Despite that, if people there are fine, then something is preventing the spread.”

Mumbai has provided its top position in recording fresh cases with 680 cases reported yesterday, taking the count to 2,90,030. Pune reported 316 new cases and the tally reached 184,209. The number of recovered patients entered 1,753,922 with 3,949 recorded in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate rested at 93.46%.