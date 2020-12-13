Virus Updates!!! India reported 30,254 new COVID-19 cases, tally reached 9.85 million

Today, according to the Union health ministry, India reported 30,254 new cases of the Covid-19 in a single day. India’s tally surpassed 98,57,029.

The country also reported 391 new deaths, which urged the death toll to 1,43,019, according to health ministry data. The health ministry said, “This has been made possible by the trend of recoveries exceeding new cases and a low number of fatalities per day which have ensured a total net reduction of the active caseload.”

Since the past 15 days, the daily new recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases filed.