Actress took to Twitter to seek help in finding her diamond earring. Read more!!!

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla asked for help on Twitter after her diamond earring slipped off somewhere at the Mumbai airport. She also requested that anyone who finds the piece should notify the police, promising a reward in return.

Juhi tweeted, “This morning as I walked towards Gate 8 of Mumbai International Airport, T2, in the driveway, in the Pranaam buggy, checking in at the Emirates counter, security check immigration, somewhere my diamond earring slipped off and fell. If anyone can help me find it, I’ll be thrilled. Please report to the police, and it will be my pleasure to reward you. This is the matching piece, I’ve worn these earrings almost every day for the past 15 years. Please help me find it. Thank you.”

The followers replied to her tweet soon after Juhi’s post and affirmed her that she will find her earring soon. A follower replied, “Your faith in humanity is still alive. Happy to see your hope in the people of this country. I wish you will find the lost ring.” Another follower wrote, “Trust me juhiji you will get your earing back soon,” “We pray you will find it very soon.”