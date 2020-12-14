Army colonel intoxicates friend and rapes his Russian wife at an officers’ mess!!!

An Army officer, who possesses the rank of Colonel, stationed at the Central Ordnance Depot (COD) in Kanpur, raped his friend’s Russian wife at the officer’s mess in the cantonment zone after intoxicating the husband.

The incident happened on December 10. An FIR was filed against the Colonel under section 376 (rape) and other applicable sections of IPC after receiving a complaint by the woman’s husband at the Cantt police station. According to the woman’s husband, his friend Neeraj Gehlot, who is Colonel in COD, asked him and his Russian wife for dinner at his residence. He agreed and they arrived at Kanpur from Lucknow on December 10.

“After shopping in the day, they went to the Colonel’s official bungalow in COD where the accused gave him a drink mixed with sedatives. Soon after drinking it, he became unconscious. The Colonel then pulled his friend’s wife to another room and attempted to assault her. She pushed him away and yelled, but he brutally attacked her. The woman was left unconscious,” Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Agarwal said,

The woman told her unpleasant experience to her husband when he retrieved consciousness. The victim’s husband escorted her to the Cantt police station on Sunday to lodge a complaint. He told police that his wife is Russian and had been living in India for a decade. The police officer said, “We have sent the woman for a medical examination and waiting for the reports.” Police said the survivor would be produced before a magistrate on Monday. The Colonel is currently absconded” the SP added.