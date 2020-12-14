“Conservation of energy also protects our environment”: Energy Conservation Day….

Energy Conservation Day is observed on 14th December every year. It is celebrated to raise awareness among the general public about the importance of energy conversation and energy efficiency.

Energy conservation is an effort made to reduce the consumption of energy and to use at least energy so that energy sources can be saved for future uses. However, energy conservation is achievable either by using energy more efficiently or by reducing the amount of service usage.

The Energy Conservation Act in India was executed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in the year 2001. Energy conservation also advocates the importance of non-renewable resources. The BEE is a body that works under the jurisdiction of the Government of India and formulates policies regarding the use of energy.