Covid-19 Updates: 125 new coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia

The daily number of coronavirus infection in Saudi Arabia has decreased. This was informed by the Ministry of Health in the country. The recovery rate is at 97.43%.

125 new coronavirus cases were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Thus the total coronavirus cases in the country has surged to 360,013. 11 new deaths were also reported in the country taking the death toll to 6059.

Also Read; 264 new coronavirus cases in Oman

243 new recoveries were also reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the total recoveries has reached at 350,792. At present there are 3,162 active cases. In this 493 are critical receiving intensive care.