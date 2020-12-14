Covid-19 Updates: 178 new coronavirus cases in Bahrain

The recovery rate from Coronavirus infection has reached at 97.8% in Bahrain. This was updated by the Ministry of Health. The fatality rate is at 0.4%.

Meanwhile, 178 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the total confirmed cases in Bahrain has reached at 88, 965. The newly detected cases include 110 expatriate workers, 58 contacts of active cases and 10 travel related.

157 new recoveries were also reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. Thus the total recoveries mounted to 87,182. No new deaths were reported. The death toll is firm at 348.

At present there are 1,613 active cases in the country. In this 1,606 patients are stable. 19 patients are still under treatment and 7 are critical under intensive care.