Covid-19 Updates: 264 new coronavirus cases in Oman

The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated the Covid-19 situation in Oman. As per the ministry, 264 new coronavirus cases along with 239 recoveries and 1 new death due the infection has been reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 126,504. The death toll stands at 1472. The total recoveries surged to 118,287.

At present there are 6745 active cases in the country. In this 57 are in ICU. The recovery rate is at 93.5%. The fatality rate has reached at 1.2%.

The ministry urged all residents and citizens to abide by social distancing protocols and precautionary measures in place to stem the COVID-19 pandemic.