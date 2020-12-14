Covid vaccine distribution: Center issues guidelines to states….Read more!!!

New Delhi: The Center has issued guidelines to the states for the distribution of Covid vaccine. The Center has directed the state governments to produce one of the 12 identity documents, including Aadhaar. Aadhaar card, identity card, driving license, bank passbook, post office passbook, PAN card etc.

The guidelines sent by the Central Government to the State Government also state that the Central and State Government employees need to produce the identity card of the employees of the public sector undertakings. People with diabetes, hypertension and respiratory diseases are also a priority.

The Center also said that the respective state governments should take strict measures to prevent the theft of vaccine. According to the guidelines issued by the Center, a case should be registered immediately after receiving a complaint of theft and the police should investigate and take strict action against the culprits.