Delhi border becomes “mini-Punjab” with increasing number of protesting farmers !!!

The unrest of the farmers from Haryana and Punjab at the Singhu border, mandating the pullout of the recently enacted farm laws by the Central government, is on its 11th day. The protesting farmers arrived at the Singhu Border on November 26 and, the protest is growing each day since then. By Sunday, the protest zone appeared to be a ‘mini Punjab ‘(village).

As per the reports, around 2,500 farmers from Punjab reached Bahadurgarh in the past three days, assuming the total tally to more than 36,000. Many crowds like DSGMC, United Sikh, Khalsa Aid are arranging Langar services. Considerable medical camps are taking care of the health of the protesting farmers and those who are dwelling in the protest zone.

A 10-km distance crammed with tractor-trailers and vehicles between the Jakhoda bypass and Tikri boundary has pushed the farmers to stay inside Bahadurgarh as no more area is available at the central dharna spot. Farmers have made temporary setups on a 1-km stretch on both sides of the road from Sector 9 transformed to the old bus stand, directing to traffic congestion.

“Since no area is obtainable on the highway near the Tikri border, our team has determined to camp inside Bahadurgarh. We can reach the main dharna spot within minutes and stay in contact with the main leaders, who are staying near the border. It is for the first time that we are witnessing a large number of turbaned Sikhs in the town. The situation makes us feel that Bahadurgarh has transformed into a mini Punjab. They have been maintaining calm and discipline since the very first day, which is laudable,” said Sanjay, a shopkeeper near the border.

The farmers are obtaining fruit, vegetables, milk, and other eatables from locals of nearby villages. Apart from full meal Langars, dry fruits, hot milk, ‘fruit chaat’ and many dishes and delicacies are being delivered in the form of Langar to all those who are visiting the protest site.