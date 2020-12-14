Excellent polling rate in the first hours: third phase of election without losing enthusiasm….

Thiruvananthapuram: Excellent polling is seen in the first hours of the last phase of polling for local bodies. Three hours after polling began, the turnout was 15%. Most of the polling booths in Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod and Malappuram districts have been crowded since morning. In some polling booths, polling was delayed due to problems with the counting machine.

After the vote in Kannur, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the LDF would win a historic victory. KPCC president Mullappuli Ramachandran said that the people will write a verdict against the Left misrule and the UDF will win a record victory.

Elections will be held in 6867 wards of 354 local bodies. The third phase has 89.74 lakh voters, including 42.87 lakh men, 46.87 lakh women and 86 transgender people.

The third round of voting is progressing under tight security. Following the death of the candidates, the elections in Tathurpoyil in Kozhikode Mavoor Grama Panchayat and Thillankeri in Kannur District Panchayat were postponed.