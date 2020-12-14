Extensive cooperation; Israel and Bhutan established diplomatic relations

Israel and Bhutan established diplomatic relations as part of enhancing the broader cooperation between the countries. The agreement was signed by the Ambassadors of India of the two countries at the Israel Embassy in New Delhi. The Bhutanese Embassy in India is the only country in the US that is cooperating with Bhutan.

The other day, there was a deal of cooperation with Morocco. Israel signed a deal with Bhutan in the wake of this. He also established diplomatic relations with the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan. The joint statement after signing the agreement with the Israeli Embassy in Delhi said that the road to extensive cooperation in agriculture, technology and water resources has opened the way for the development of the state.

Bhutan has diplomatic relations with its neighbors Nepal, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Myanmar and Bangladesh. But there is no diplomatic relations with countries like China, us, UK and Russia. Bhutan has been supported by Israel since 1982 in the development of human resources in agriculture, even though diplomatic relations have been established.