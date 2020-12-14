Eye-catching red and green; Want to know about Costa Rican birds?!

These are two of Costa Rica’s most eye – catching birds; the scarlet macaw (Scarlet Macao) is another dark green quetzal. These are the most beautiful birds in the world.

Costa Rica is one of the longest ribbon-like islands in the middle of South America and Mexico. Paradise for birds. There are thousands of birds of different colors here.

Costa Rica is a popular destination for tourists. Most birds seen by birdwatchers and photographers include red parrot and quail.

Tourists flock to Costa Rica to see the Quetzal bird. Therefore, the Costa Rican government has paid close attention to the conservation of birds.