Farmers Protest Updates: Multiple border points in the Capital remain closed

Dec 14, 2020, 12:00 pm IST
New Delhi: A farmer holding a flag stands on top of a truck during the ongoing protest against the Center's new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI10-12-2020_000178B)

Today, the Delhi Traffic Police said, “Multiple border points in the national capital such as Ghazipur, Singhu, Auchandi and others have been closed for traffic movement as the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s agricultural reforms, which has been going on for 19 days, intensified. The farmers are currently observing a one-day hunger strike which will go on till 5 pm along with sit-in protests across the country.”

The Delhi Police said, “Ghazipur border is closed for traffic coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests. People are advised to take alternate routes for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Chilla, Apsara and Bhopra borders.”

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, “When reforms are undertaken it will benefit farmers in the long run. But in the short run, some may face difficulty. We know we can achieve no gain without difficulties.”

