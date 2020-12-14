Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee has surged against the US dollar in the forex market. As per trade experts, the sustained foreign fund inflow and positive opening of Indian share market has supported the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.62 against the US dollar. Later the Indian rupee gained by 5 paise and reached at 73.59 against the US dollar. On Friday, the Indian rupee ended almost flat at 73.64, up 2 paise, against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading down 0.20% at 90.79.