Google Maps changed its recommended route in Russia after a man froze to death

Google is now advising motorists to add three hours to their journey by taking a different route between the Russian Far East cities of Yakutsk and Magadan after two motorists broke down on an abandoned road at -50 Celsius.

Previously, a young Russian has frozen to death in his car in the notoriously cold Yakutia region, after getting lost while driving in extreme temperatures. After a weeklong search, the physique of an 18yo youth was recovered from a snow-covered automobile on a disused freeway near Oymyakon, the coldest completely inhabited settlement on the planet. Incredibly, his companion survived and was taken to a close-by hospital the place he was handled for frostbite. The radiator of their automobile had malfunctioned.

Google Maps had previously advised drivers to take the so-called Road of Bones, which, according to local sources, has not been in use for years. While it technically offers a more direct route, cutting driving time between Yakutsk and Magadan to 31 hours rather than 34, the lack of road services such as snow clearing, and virtually non-existent traffic makes it extremely hazardous in emergencies, especially in winter.