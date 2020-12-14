Health of former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee improved

The health condition of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has improved. The veteran CPM leader will discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. The medical team treating the former CM has said that he has responded well to the treatment and as per the plan, he would be discharged but will continue to be under observation at home.

“Ryles tube will be opened today, the catheter has already been opened, and the arterial line is likely to be opened soon. All other supports are being gradually removed. He will be under oral steroids for some time and physiotherapy will continue. Doctors will continue to monitor his health. Home backpack support will continue as usual,” a hospital spokesperson said.

Bhattacharjee has been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) for more than a decade. Bhattacharjee was admitted to the hospital in south Kolkata on December 9 as his breathing problems aggravated. He had to be put on ventilation. His oxygen saturation had deteriorated to 70 per cent, though he was COVID-negative.