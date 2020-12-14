India Meteorological Department forecast cooler winter

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the temperature in most parts of the northwest India may fall in the coming days. The IMD has predicted that there will be a fall in temperature by three-five degrees Celsius during the next four days.

“Dense fog very likely in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, northwest Rajasthan, northwest Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura on December 14,” the IMD said.

IMD predicted that in the next 24 hours, “cold day to severe cold day conditions” are very likely at a few places over Punjab, and “cold day conditions” are very likely at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, and northwest Rajasthan.

IMD also forecasted that under the influence of strengthening of the easterly wave, “scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers” very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe.