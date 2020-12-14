Jio crosses 1 crore customer base in Kerala….Read more!!!

Jio has over one crore subscribers in Kerala Circle. During the Covid period, Jio was able to gain more subscribers. Jio supports a home-based work environment and an online class of students through Jio Infocom. It took Jio four years to gain that many subscribers.

During the lockdown, temporary towers were set up at various places to provide connectivity to the public. Existing networks have also been optimized to provide data streaming. The company plans to bring 5G services soon. The company also plans to launch low-cost 5G smartphones with Google.