Kia Motors aimed to expand its position in India by focusing on small towns and rural areas

A senior company official stated that South Korean automaker Kia Motors aims to expand its sales network in smaller towns and rural areas as it looks to scale up its presence across the country.

Tae-Jin Park, executive director and chief sales officer of Kia Motors India said, “We are expanding our network and are aiming to reach 300 touch points by the end of this year and will now focus on expansion in tier-IV and upcountry markets which will help us further penetrate deeper in the Indian market.” Park said, “Along with focussing on reach, we also have to take into account our dealer partner profitability and, hence, both these will be the key elements driving our strategy for the next 2-3 years.”

He added, “We understand that consumer’s proximity to the brand is one of the key factors in the vehicle buying journey. Therefore, even before we launched our first product in the market, we ensured that we have a wide-spread network of 265 touch points across 160 cities, the highest for any new entrant.” He also said, “Now, our primary focus is to go deeper into the market and expand further in tier-IV and upcountry cities/ towns. India has a lot of potential as there are only 22 cars per 1,000 individuals in the country.”