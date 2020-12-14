DH Latest NewsEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

‘Mohanlal creates history’: Mohanlal enters ‘most tweeted about’ south Indian actor list

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has created history on social media. The ‘Complete actor’ has entered the top ten list of ‘most tweeted’ about south-Indian actors. Mohanlal is the ‘most tweeted’ about Malayalam actor. This is for the first time that an actor from Malayalam film industry entering the top ten list by Twitter.

The micro-blogging website, Twitter usually releases its most trended tags. The social media platform has released the list of ‘most tweeted’ about south-Indian actors and actresses.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is in the top position. Mahesh Babu is  followed by Pawan Kalyan, Vijay, Jr NTR, Suriya, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Dhanush, Mohanlal and Chiranjeevi Konidela.  Mohanlal is in the 9th position.

In the most mentioned South Indian actors of 2020 (female), Keerthy Suresh  secured the top spot. Kajal Aggarwal is second, with Samantha Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, Taapsee, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh, Shruti Haasan and Trish following her.

