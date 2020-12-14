Nokia 5.4 has been spotted on Google’s list of AR Core devices

Nokia 5.4 is expected to launch sooner than expected with updated internals. While the device is yet to make its official appearance, a new report had revealed complete specifications.

The device is said to pack in 4,000mAh battery with USB Type-C charging interface. The fingerprint scanner will be present on the back of the device. And, lastly, the device is said to run on Android 10 out of the box. Other features include 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 8.7mm thickness, and 182-gram weight. It is said to come in two color options – Blue and Purple.

For starters, the Nokia 5.4 is said to come with a 6.39-inch display which is smaller compared to the 6.55-inch display found on the Nokia 5.3. However, their resolution here will remain the same – an HD+ with 1,520 x 720 pixels resolution. While the Nokia 5.3 was powered by Snapdragon 665, the upcoming Nokia 5.4 is said to feature Snapdragon 662 SoC which is a budget chipset from Qualcomm. The Snapdragon 662 was featured on Moto G9, Realme 7i, and more.