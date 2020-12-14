“ President’s rule must be imposed immediately if we have to restore democracy in the state” : BJP leader

Senior BJP member Mukul Roy has asked the union government to impose President’s rule in the state. The BJP leader has said that President’s rule must be imposed immediately if we have to restore democracy in the state. He was referring to the recent incidents of political violence in West Bengal.

“I know my party president or other party seniors may not agree to this, but I feel Article 356 must be imposed immediately if we have to restore democracy in the state. However, this is my opinion and not the party’s,” Mukul Roy said.

“We will urge the EC to allow people to cast their votes without fear… we will seek immediate deployment of central forces. A total of 136 party workers have died so far. Had Nadda-ji’s car not been a bulletproof one, he could have been seriously injured. There is no rule of law in the state”, added Roy.

Earlier, BJP national general secretary and in-charge of West Bengal unit, Kailash Vijayvargiya has urged Election Commission to deploy central forces in the state.