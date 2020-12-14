‘Punjabis are now suffering because of the foolishness of the past’; Pakistan on farmers’ struggle in…

New Delhi: Pakistan’s attempt to seek support by highlighting India’s internal problems around the world, has not started yesterday or today. Pakistan has now taken advantage of the ongoing farmers’ strike in Delhi.

Fawad Chaudhry, head of the science and technology department in the Imran government, tweeted about the farmers’ strike. “Punjabis around the world are suffering because of the situation in India”. The tweets also say that Punjabis are becoming the victims of the stupidity they have committed in the past

Last week, the Prime Minister of Pakistan also criticized the Modi government, citing the farmers’ strike. Imran explained that India was a threat to the stability of the world system. He also accused India of trying to weaken democracy in the region.