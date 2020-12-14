Saffron has many benefits to impart. The following are just a few you could get by adding a pinch to your life

Saffron has been linked to other health benefits that have not yet been extensively studied. Saffron has been linked to several other potential health benefits, such as improved heart disease risk, blood sugar levels, eyesight, and memory. However, more studies are needed to draw stronger conclusions.

Early evidence suggests that saffron may boost mood, increase libido, and fight oxidative stress. Saffron is generally safe for most people to consume, and it is very simple to add it to the diet. In this article, learn more about the possible health benefits of saffron. Saffron is nicknamed the “sunshine spice.” That’s not just due to its distinct color, but also because it may help brighten your mood. Other studies found that taking 30 mg of saffron daily was just as effective as Fluoxetine, Imipramine, and Citalopram — conventional treatments for depression.

People with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s who took saffron for 22 weeks had cognitive improvements that were comparable with those of people who took the drug donepezil, and they also experienced fewer side effects. Very high dosages may be more dangerous for certain groups of people. For instance, the authors of one study note that pregnant women should avoid having more than 5 g per day of saffron as it has a stimulating effect on the uterus.