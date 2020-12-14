State government gives ‘green signal’ for resuming daily flight service

A state government has given ‘green signal’ for resuming daily flight operation from the state. West Bengal government has approved resuming daily flight service between Kolkata and Delhi. At present Kolkata-New Delhi flights are available thrice a week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“Daily direct flights in Kolkata-Delhi sector allowed with immediate effect,” a statement issued by the state Information and Cultural Department said.

Earlier in July, the West Bengal state government imposed a ban on direct flights from six metros. The ban was imposed citing the Covid-19 pandemic. Later the government eased the restrictions and allowed flights to arrive from these cities thrice a week.