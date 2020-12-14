Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

The domestic benchmark indices has settled higher in the share market. The BSE Sensex settled trading higher by 154 at 46,253. The NSE Nifty ended up by 44 points at 13,558.

9 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,921 shares ended higher while 1,117 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were ONGC, Cipla, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Coal India, Indian Oil, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Bharat Petroleum, UPL, Sun Pharma, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra and Titan .

The top losers in the market were Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Reliance Industries, HDFC Life, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Bajaj Auto .