Terror attack strikes oil tanker

An oil tanker was hit by a ‘terror attack’. The attack on the oil tanker took place at Saudi Arabian port city, Jeddah. An explosive laden boat has hit the oil tanker. The explosion caused a small fire but it was extinguished by the crew members of the oil tanker.

“A fuel transport ship, anchored in the fuel terminal in Jeddah, was attacked by an explosive-laden boat in the early hours of this morning,” Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

“BW Rhine has been hit from an external source whilst discharging at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at approximately 00:40 local time on 14 December 2020, causing an explosion and subsequent fire onboard,” said the shipping company.

No terrorist group has claimed the responsibility of the attack