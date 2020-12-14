The Baahubali star ‘turns 36’ today ; Viraataparvam new poster is a birthday treat to fans!!!

New Delhi: Rana Daggubati celebrates his 36th birthday on Monday, shared a unique poster of his upcoming film Viraataparvam. In the poster, Rana wears a fierce glimpse. He can be noticed clothed in a uniform, with a rifle of types in his hand. Sharing the poster of the film on Instagram, the actor wrote “already” and included firecracker emoticons. Bollywood business reviewer Taran Adarsh conveyed some facts about the project on social media and wrote: “On Rana Daggubati’s birthday today, team Viraataparvam unveils the new poster.” He announced that the film’s final schedule is in advancement in Hyderabad. The Telugu film also stars Sai Pallavi, Nandita Das, and Priyamani. The film is being directed by Venu Udugula and it is being supported by Rana’s father Suresh Babu.

Rana Daggubati is famous for acting Bhallaladeva in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series. He has been a part of Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi movies such as The Leader, Naa Ishtam, Department, Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum, Arrambam, Baby, Bangalore Naatkal, Housefull 4, and The Ghazi Attack. He also starred in the biopic on the legendary actor, producer, filmmaker, and politician NTR. Rana Daggubati recreated the role of Chandrababu Naidu in the film.

The actor will be seen in the film Haathi Mere Saathi, directed by Prabhu Solomon, it will release in three languages Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film has been named Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu. Rana Daggubati wedded entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj in a private ceremony in Hyderabad, in the presence of a few family members.