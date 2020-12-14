Two supermassive black holes merging….Check it out!!!

The official Instagram account of NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory shared two images with the caption, “Galaxy NGC 6240 contains two supermassive #BlackHoles in the process of merging. Seen as the bright ‘dots’ near the center of this image, the black holes are just 3,000 light years apart. Eventually they will drift together, forming a larger black hole millions of years from now”.

The two black holes shown in the picture are only 3,000 light-years apart. Scientists believe that this merging process started some 30 million years ago. The two supermassive black holes will merge into an even larger black hole by tens or hundreds of millions of years from now.