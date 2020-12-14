UAE winter break: Parents are brainstorming family-orientated activities

The implicit world has initiated up an extent of moments for children of all age groups that encourage to be both physically and mentally exciting, much to the delight of parents.

“Usually, we travel during the school’s winter break every year. However, this year is an exception because of the Covid-19 outbreak, as a lot of holiday destinations have not reopened because of the contagion. Traveling under the circumstances is a risky proposition. I have enrolled my daughter (7) for online piano classes, as she is fond of the musical instrument. It’ll keep her occupied. I have also chalked out a daily timetable for her during the morning while I get through to my household chores,” said Zoya Shaikh, an Abu Dhabi resident.

Shukri Deria, an American national and a Dubai resident said, “It’s important to cultivate sustainable habits among them, one such habit being studying daily. My kids will be engaged in various activities during the day and afternoons. They will continue with their daily Holy Quran classes, along with mathematics and Arabic, which they usually have.”

Valeriya Svalova, a Russian national and a Dubai resident added, “I am a working mother and my young son (4) can’t sit for online classes all by himself. I’ve asked his nanny to make him engage in outdoor activities such as playing in our home’s backyard or even allowing him to lounge in the inflatable pool in the afternoon for a while, as kids love water. Coloring and craftwork will also keep him busy. On weekends, he will be my baking companion. I shall also playfully teach him elementary mathematics. I want to minimize his screen time.”