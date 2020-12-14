“We wanted India to become the second-largest mobile manufacturer in the world,” said IT minister

Today, IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “India is now aiming to surpass China in the field of mobile manufacturing with the production-linked incentive scheme attracting global majors in this segment to the country.”

Prasad said, “We wanted India to become the second-largest mobile manufacturer in the world. Now I am pushing India to surpass China. That’s my goal and I am very clearly defining it.” He also noted, “PLI is designed to enable global champion companies to come to India and make Indian companies national champion.”

The government has discharged 16 recommendations from domestic and international companies requiring an investment of ?11,000 crores under the PLI scheme to produce mobile phones worth ?10.5 lakh crore over the next five years.