3 killed, 2 injured in road accident

In a tragic incident, three peoples of a family were killed and 2 others were injured as a truck hit the car they were travelling. The incident took place in the Jewar police station area on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

“A dumper truck going from the Noida side hit the divider and crossed over to the other side and dashed into the Mahindra Scorpio which was on the Agra-Noida side of the expressway. Three of the car’s occupants died, while two have been hospitalised with injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

The deceased have been identified as Rinki (25), Anita Gupta (35) and Pavan Dubey (38), all residents of Siddharthnagar district in UP. Those hospitalised are Suman (27) and Subhash (55), also from the same district.