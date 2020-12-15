A law similar to the Farmers Act: 2019 manifesto out; CPM in trouble….

Kottayam: The CPM’s double standard in protesting against the new agrarian laws of the Central Government is out. The manifesto released by the CPM in 2019 for the Lok Sabha elections says that the APMC Act will be amended and the agrarian sector will be restructured. It is recorded in the tenth position of the Revival of Agriculture chapter.

But the 2019 manifesto says the APMC will remove the law and remove all restrictions on the marketing of agricultural products. The national media had released a video of Congress leader Kapil Sibal’s speech in the Lok Sabha alleging that middlemen were exploiting farmers. Sharad Pawar’s letter in this regard was also published in the national media.

At the same time, APMCs are a nest of corruption and monopolization of politicians, businessmen and middlemen. In January 2019, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, comprising MPs from various parties, had said that the system was not in the interest of the farmers. The central government has brought in the agricultural sector with the reforms demanded even by the opposition.