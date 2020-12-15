BR Ambedkar’s statue found damaged

A statue of freedom fighter and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr. B R Ambedkar, was found damaged. The statue installed in Lohta Pachdaura village under Bhimpura police station in Uttar Pradesh was found damaged by some unidentified anti-socials.

“There is peace in the area. Police personnel have been deployed. A new statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar will be installed”, police officials said.

Senior police officials reached the spot and pacified the people with an assurance that a new statue of will be installed soon. Police is looking into the matter. Earlier, similar incidents were reported many times in the state.