Cops disguised as Santa Claus and elf nabs car thieves….Watch!!!

Two police officers dressed as Santa Claus and an elf arrested two men attempting to steal a car from the parking lot of a California store. Officials are looking for a third man who left in a white Honda CR-V.

The undercover police were in place to combat shoplifting at the shopping center, and surveillance cameras caught the jolly elf and his assistant in action. The Riverside Police Department posted results on its Facebook page. One man stole the Honda and got away. The vehicle was later found abandoned near the shopping centre.

HOLIDAY ENFORCEMENT PROGRAM NETS SEVERAL ARRESTS Riverside, CA – Yesterday on Thursday, December 10, 2020, detectives… Posted by Riverside Police Department on Friday, December 11, 2020

One of the men was identified and later released, police said. The third man was arrested for possession of illegal drugs and resisting arrest. “Retail theft dramatically increases during the holiday shopping season and our detectives have been taking a proactive approach toward these crimes,” the Riverside Police Department wrote on Facebook.