Covid-19 Updates: 215 new coronavirus cases reported in Oman

The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. The recovery rate has reached at 93.5% in Oman. The fatality rate stood at 1.2%.

215 new coronavirus cases were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. Thus the total confirmed cases in Oman has surged to 126,719. 218 recoveries were also reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the total recoveries has mounted to 118,505. 3 new deaths due to Covid-19 was also reported. The death toll stands at 1475.

At present there are 6739 active cases in the country. In this,54 are in critical condition and in ICU.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the Ministry of Health.