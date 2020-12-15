Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee has slipped down against the US dollar in early hours trading in the forex market. The negative opening of Indian share market has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

The Indian rupee opened at 73.62 against the US dollar at the Interbank forex market. The Indian rupee then slipped down and reached at 73.63 registering a fall of 8 paise against the US dollar. The Indian rupee had settled 73.55 against the US dollar on Monday, higher by 9 paise.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.01% higher at 90.71.