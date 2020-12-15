Former Chief Minister discharged from hospital

Veteran CPM leader and former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was discharged from hospital today.

The medical team treating Bhattacharjee has said that he will remain on non-invasive ventilation (BIPAP) support, undergo physiotherapy and follow restrictions on movement at home, besides sticking to a prescribed diet.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was admitted to a private hospital on December 9 and put on mechanical ventilator support at its critical care unit.

Bhattacharjee has been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) for more than a decade. Bhattacharjee was admitted to the hospital in south Kolkata on December 9 as his breathing problems aggravated. He had to be put on ventilation. His oxygen saturation had deteriorated to 70 per cent, though he was COVID-negative.