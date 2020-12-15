Man arrested for putting an effort to see his girlfriend. Know more

Dale McLaughlan, 28, was arrested for putting a desperate attempt to meet his girlfriend by crossing the Irish Sea on a jet ski. He was jailed for four weeks for violating the Isle of Man’s Covid-19 laws. Without taking proper permission, required for non-residents of the island amid coronavirus, he entered the Isle of Man from Scotland through the sea route.

The 28-year-old arrived on the island after a four-hour-long journey of around 25 miles (40km) which he expected would take 40 minutes. Mr McLaughlan had purchased the vehicle especially for his journey. He gave the police his girlfriend’s address as his own and the two visited two crowded nightclubs. Next day, he was arrested following identification checks. Deputy High Bailiff, Christopher Arrowsmith, at the capital’s Courthouse said “the man made a carefully planned journey, putting the community at risk. He was himself at very real risk of harm.”

