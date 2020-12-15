‘Ready for war’!; India and China are now face to face….

New Delhi: The Indian Army is getting ready. Armed Forces Chief Bipin Rawat has confirmed that the army is preparing for war.

However, the Chief of Army Staff said that large armaments were being prepared at sea, on land and in the air. The remarks come amid reports of escalating border tensions in the Chinese-controlled Tibet region.

At the same time, on the northern border, China is constantly trying to change the status quo on the Line of Control. “Currently, the two countries are standing face to face on the border. Therefore, India is also making security arrangements based on its diplomatic plans,” Rawat said.