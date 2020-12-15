‘Tamil actress suicide’ ; Husband arrested for abetment !!!

Chennai: Famous Tamil actress-host Chitra’s husband has been arrested in Chennai after the actor’s mother accused him of hitting her daughter to death. However, as per the reports based on the post-mortem information, the actor committed suicide and financial issues have appeared as a potential cause. The actor’s husband, Hemnath, confronts charges for alleged abetment to suicide.

On December 10 Chitra, 29, was found dead at a hotel near Chennai. The couple got married a few months ago. Reports state that Hemnath had been furious with Chitra for her intimate scenes in a television serial.”Hemnath did not like a scene she had appeared on TV. On the day she died, he had also harassed her,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Sudarshan told.

Hemnath was arrested after he was interrogated for several days. Chitra’s friends and colleagues were also questioned by the police. The couple had checked into a hotel after Chitra’s late-night shoot last week. Hemnath told the police that Chitra locked herself in and he found her dead after the hotel management opened the room using a duplicate key.

Revenue divisional authority is examining the case as demanded by law since the woman died less than seven years after wedding. Chitra started her career as an anchor on a private channel and later became a television actor. She performed in the serial “Pandian Stores”.