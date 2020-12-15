Tata Motors to acquire Air India; Details out. Read more

New Delhi: Tata Sons is reportedly among those who have submitted a Expression of Interest (EoI) for Air India. Tata Sons reportedly submitted its preliminary bid on Monday. The company filed the EoI before the 5.00 pm deadline for the submitting the EoIs “We have received multiple letters of interest for the strategic sale of Air India shares. The deal will move to the second phase, ”tweeted Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary, Department of Investment Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

However, he did not disclose the identity of the bidders or the number of bids received for the purchase by the national airline. It is not clear whether Tata is participating in the auction alone or in a consortium with any other airline. If the bids are eligible, the respective bidders will be notified before January 6. After this, qualified bidders will be asked to submit financial bids.

