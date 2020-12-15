‘The most lonely house in the world’; It has been empty for 100 years….

A beautiful house on a remote island surrounded by the sea has gone viral on social media. This house is known as the ‘most lonely house in the world’. This house will definitely appeal to you if you like solitude.

Many people are mocking this house on social media saying that it is a good place to stay during an epidemic. Some reports suggest that this is a house built by a millionaire to escape the event of a zombie apocalypse. However, some claim that the house does not exist and is a Photoshop image.

But the truth is that this secluded house is located on Ellidaey island, a remote island in Iceland. Today, the island is completely deserted, but about 300 years ago, five families lived here. The last inhabitants left the island in the 1930s. Since then, the place has been deserted.

The house in the viral image was built in the 1950s by the Ellidaey Hunting Association to hunt puffins. There is no electricity, water or indoor plumbing on the island. The island is currently listed as a Nature Reserve.