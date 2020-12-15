This is not Shah Rukh Khan’s alias in Kashmir….Read more!!!

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s picture of a young man is going viral on social media. Someone shared the picture on social media claiming that the teenager was from Kashmir. As the picture went viral, many people believed it and it became news in some online media.

But this picture is fake. Shah Rukh Khan’s picture was edited with the help of image editing software. The Facebook app used by many people today may have been used for this. This app is available in many options like ‘Teenage Filter’.