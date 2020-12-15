“Union government is always committed to farmers’ welfare”: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that the union government is always committed to farmers’ welfare. The Prime Minister also accused that the opposition parties are misleading the farmers. Prime Minister said this while addressing a function in Gujarat’s Kutch.

“The agriculture reforms that have taken place are exactly what farmer bodies and even opposition parties have been asking over the years,” the Prime Minister said. The Government of India is always committed to farmers’ welfare and we will keep assuring the farmers and addressing their concerns,” Prime Minister added.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has held six rounds of discussions with the farmers so far. But the protesting farmers has not yet decided to withdraw their protests. On Monday, Tomar informed that the Centre is deliberating with the union leaders over the next round of talks.