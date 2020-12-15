Watch a 9-year-old girl plays keyboard during brain surgery

A nine-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh’s plays keyboard while undergoing brain surgery at the hospital. The surgery was performed to remove a tumour in her brain. The surgery was take place at the BIMR Hospital in Gwalior. She was awake while doctors removed the tumour from her brain. The most noted point is that she is only 9-year-old and put a brave effort.

When her parents take her to the doctors for treatment they said that it would be difficult to perform a major surgery on her as there was a possibility of damage to the other nerves of her brain. So, doctors decided that her surgery will be done in an ‘Awake Craniotomy’ method. Local anesthesia was given only in the part of her head where the surgery was performed. The surgery lasted for about two hours and the tumor was successfully removed.

