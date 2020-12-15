‘What is so special about farmers in Punjab?’ Protest to discredit India; Kishan Reddy.

Union Home Minister Kishan Reddy has said that the protest against the agricultural law is aimed at discrediting India at the international level. He alleged that political parties, including the Opposition, were misleading the farmers and hiding the fact that the Agriculture Bill was in their favor.

Farmers should not fall into the trap of the opposition. Political parties are taking advantage of protests against agricultural law. What is special with the farmers of Punjab? All other farmers in India are in favor of the law. Farmers should stay away from misleading political parties. The BJP government has always worked for the welfare and upliftment of the farmers.

There is nothing in the agricultural law against the farmers of the country. He said the central government was ready to negotiate with the farmers and amend the law as per their requirements. He added that he was appealing to the farmers to stay away from these organizations and political parties.