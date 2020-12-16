8 killed, 21 injured in bus-gas tanker collision

In a tragic incident, at least 8 people lost their lives and 21 injured in a bus-gas tanker collision. The accident took place in the Dhanari police station area in Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. A Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus collided with a gas tanker. The accident took place due to reduced visibility due to dense fog.

“Eight people have died in the accident involving a bus of UP Roadways and a gas tanker. All the injured have been hospitalised. The number of injured persons is 21. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination. Traffic has been diverted since there is still some gas in the tanker,” Moradabad Inspector General of Police (IG) Ramit Sharma said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and has directed the district officials to supervise the rescue and relief operations.